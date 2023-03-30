Azerbaijan ‘Breaches Line of Contact’ Seizing Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Ani Avetisyan and Ismi Aghayev

Azerbaijani forces have crossed the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, purportedly in response to the construction of a new road.

On the evening of Saturday, March 25, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced they were taking “urgent measures” to prevent the alleged construction of a road to bypass the Lachin corridor.

The corridor, the only connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, has been under blockade near Shusha (Shushi) since December.

There were no reports of clashes or casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani troops had “breached” the line of contact in violation of the November 9 ceasefire agreement, which brought an end to the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. They said Azerbaijani forces had taken up new positions near Shusha.