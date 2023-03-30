  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Armenian GenocideInternational

Armenian Genocide Square inaugurated in Haifa, Israel

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
HAIFA, Israel (Public Radio of Armenia) — On Monday, March 20, the Armenian Genocide Square was inaugurated in the city center of Haifa, the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem reported.

The ceremony took place despite great pressure from the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Present at the event were the mayor of the city of Haifa Einat Kalisch-Rotem, city council members, the Armenian Ambassador to Israel Dr. Arman Agopian, representatives of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the ANCJ and members of the Armenian communities of Israel and representatives of various communities of Haifa.

The ceremony at Haifa Armenian Genocide square

Earlier this month the city council of Haifa voted unanimously to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and erect a memorial to the victims in the city.

Haifa thus becomes the second city in Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Petah Tikva (east of Tel Aviv), where a memorial to the victims was erected in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Ambassador to Israel had demanded that the country’s government ban the erection of the monument in Haifa.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
