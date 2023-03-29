SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — It is with profound sorrow that the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of the United States and Canada and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Supreme Council announce the news of the passing of Edmond Y. Azadian, one of the most prominent figures in Armenian life for more than half a century, on March 25 in Jupiter, Florida, following a brief illness.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 22, at St. John Armenian Church of Southfield, Mich. (22001 Northwestern Hwy.), with visitations the prior evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the TCA Edmond Y. Azadian Publications Fund.
Early Life and Work
Edmond Yervant Azadian was one of the most influential political and cultural leaders of the Armenian world for many decades. A journalist, editor, executive and activist, most recently he served as president of the Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada and a leader over several decades of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL).
Born on May 13, 1935 in Rayak, Lebanon, to parents from Adana, with the surname Godalazian, his family moved to Beirut, where he studied at the Sourp Krikor Lusavorich School of the Jesuit fathers and then developed a solid background in Armenian language and literature during secondary school at the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Hovagimian-Manoogian School.
He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut. In further pursuit of a literary career, he studied English and American literature at Northeastern University in Boston, and Near Eastern languages and history at Wayne State University, in Detroit, Mich.