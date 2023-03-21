  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

FAST co-chairs Avak Kahvejian and Raffi Afeyan
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

FAST Raises $500,000 in Boston for the Armenian Innovation Sector

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), announced that it raised $500,000 at an event held at the Museum of Science in Boston on March 2. The event was part of FAST’s Advance Armenia Global Campaign, which aims to support strengthening science and technology programs in Armenia.

View from above of the FAST reception at the Boston Museum of Science

Thanks to FAST’s supporters and partners, Advance Armenia’s Boston Reception was a tremendous success. The funds raised will help scale FAST’s ADVANCE Research Grants program, which has facilitated the formation of research teams in Armenia led by international principal investigators. Additionally, FAST will contribute to the launch of the Generation AI high school program – an educational and career pipeline for AI researchers starting at the high school level.

FAST co-founder Dr. Noubar Afeyan

Boston host committee Co-Chairs Dr. Avak Kahvejian and Dr. Raffi Afeyan opened and led the evening, which included remarks by FAST’s Co-Founder, Dr. Noubar Afeyan, and FAST’s Chair of the Board of Advisors, Dr. Mary Papazian. The speakers emphasized the importance of scientific advancement in Armenia and the important symbolism in engaging the Boston community – known as a hub of innovation – in this mission.

Dr. Mary Papazian in light blue outfit

FAST’s Founding CEO, Dr. Armen Orujyan, discussed Armenia’s scientific ecosystem and path forward, and shared FAST success stories. The keynote speaker of the evening was Dr. Daron Acemoglu, an Institute Professor at MIT, elected fellow of several prominent educational institutions worldwide, winner of numerous international awards, and author of five books, including Why Nations Fail: Power, Prosperity, and Poverty. Dr. Acemoglu focused his talk on how digital technologies and artificial intelligence are rapidly transforming communication, decision-making, and work.

Keynote speech by Prof. Daron Acemoglu

About FAST

Established in 2017, the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) has implemented 29 programs impacting over 9,000 beneficiaries. Focusing on the core science ecosystem drivers of Education, Research, and Commercialization, FAST architects novel technology-driven innovation platforms that help shape Armenia’s future as a modern, dynamic, and innovative country. See previous Mirror-Spectator coverage such as: CEO Orujyan Raising Awareness about FAST in US – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator (mirrorspectator.com) and CEO Orujyan Raising Awareness about FAST in US – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator (mirrorspectator.com)

From left, Leon Semonian, Dr. Daron Acemoglu, Dr. Noubar Afeyan and Berge Ayvazian at the FAST reception

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

