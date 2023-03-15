Sarian Blows Away Audience at TCA Program in New Jersey

NGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — This year’s first public event at the Tekeyan Center took place on Saturday, February 25, featuring trumpeter Michael Sarian, in front of a large, enthusiastic audience. Days before the event, it was announced that the event was sold out.

The event was organized by Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group (MMTG) and was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of MMTG. Harout Chatmajian, the MMTG president, initiated the event by welcoming all attendees and providing opening remarks that summarized MMTG’s 2022 activities and highlighted upcoming 2023 25th anniversary celebratory events.

Barsoumian, a long-time MMTG committee member, actor, composer, and coordinator of the jazz night, presented Michael Sarian and his quartet. Wine and cheese were served before and after the performance.

Trumpeter/composer Sarian was joined by Santiago Leibson on piano, Nathan Ellman-Bell on bass and Dayeon Seok on drums. They performed his original compositions from his recent albums, as well as traditional Armenian works like Dle Yaman and Chinar Es by Komitas, as well as Yis Kou Ghimetn Chim Kidi by Sayat Nova. It drew an exceptional reception and congratulatory remarks from the audience. Sarian was born in Toronto and raised in Buenos Aires. He has been calling New York City home since 2012.

He has performed at some of the most iconic international stages, including the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Getxo Blues Festival in Spain, Teatro Colon in Argentina, and at some of New York City’s most beloved venues such as the Blue Note Jazz Club, Jazz at Lincoln Center, BRIC JazzFest, The Beacon Theater, and Central Park SummerStage.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, MMTG is planning two main events in 2023: a celebratory gala on May 13 at the Clinton Inn, featuring international actor, musician and comedian Kev Orkian and singer Kevork Artinian and his band and a theatrical performance of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” on November 4 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York City, directed by Gerald Papasian.