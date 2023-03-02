ACYOA Seniors Serve on Mission Trip in Atlanta

On Saturday their work on the Habitat for Humanity worksite was especially meaningful as participants worked alongside the future homeowner. This was Dn. Arin Parsanian’s first trip with the ACYOA, and he quickly became skilled at sawing precise measurements of lumber for the group. He commented, “Working in the cold temperatures and muddy conditions wasn’t an easy task, but seeing the homeowner’s face filled with emotion while working side-by-side with her truly warmed my heart.”

One of the participants, Emma Freeborn, reflected on her experiences by sharing, “I am very grateful to have been able to participate on this mission trip. The home visit and talking with the future homeowner were both inspiring experiences. Hearing the difficulties Sorayah has experienced caring for her mother after three strokes and recent hospitalizations, yet she still has a positive attitude and gratitude for all that God has done in her life. She explained how she found purpose in caring for her mother as her mother had once cared for her. Before this trip, we were asked to write down our favorite Bible passage. I wrote the verse from 1 Chronicles 16:34: “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” These experiences show the importance and impact of gratitude for God’s blessings, that there is always something to be grateful for, and that God’s love does indeed endure forever through His blessings.”

After a full day of work, with a little rest, and an emotional closing reflection, the group got dressed up for a special Poon Paregentan dinner dance celebration with close to 100 members of the Armenian Church of Atlanta, which was the first event of its kind for the community. The parish leaders did an outstanding job providing an enjoyable evening with great food and music that was truly appreciated by our young adults.

ACYOA Central Council Treasurer Michael Sarafian celebrated his birthday the evening of the dance and shared, “As I celebrated my 28th birthday, I had an overwhelming feeling of being incredibly blessed to have attended so many ACYOA events over the last decade that have afforded me the opportunity to meet fellow Armenian Christians that have become lifelong friends.”

The trip concluded on Sunday as the group participated in the Divine Liturgy, celebrated by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian alongside Dn. Arin Parsanian, Dn. Johnny Chadoyan, and Sdn. Jonah Doudoukjian, along with Kareen Kaltakdjian singing in the choir. After Liturgy, Kelegian shared, “This four-day Mission Trip defined what Church is: People coming together to serve others as Christ would, be a people close to each other, and to love God. This was a remarkable group because of their deep desire to serve others; they were spectacularly effective in their work with Habitat and the homeowner, visits to the Atlanta parishioners, and reaching out to all they met. I was blessed to be with this group of young adults. As they lovingly related to each other and as they enthusiastically did their work of service, I saw the light of Christ through them.”

After a closing fellowship meal and parting conversations with members of the parish community, the group said their tearful goodbyes until the next time they are able to be together again at future national and regional ACYOA programs and ministries. Before leaving, three-time Mission Trip participant, Taline Masoian reflected on the weekend by saying, “ A group of young adults from all different walks of life together with one intention – to serve. Through that we strengthened our faith and gained lifelong friendships.”