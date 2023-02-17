  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

1. Artsakh movement February 13, 1988
Artsakh Marks 35th Anniversary of Freedom: Stepanakert TV Reports

Haykaram Nahapetyan
STEPANAKERT — In cooperation with reporters from Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armenian Mirror-Spectator continues to provide video news about Artsakh’s social, political, cultural, and sports affairs. The newest series of these reports informs about the 35th anniversary of the Karabakh movements, which emerged in February of 1988 with the demand of withdrawing the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region from Soviet Azerbaijan’s jurisdiction.

Celebration of Tearnentaraj
Celebration of Tearnentaraj
Celebration of Tearnentaraj
Celebration of Tearnentaraj
Celebration of Tearnentaraj
A young girl practices martial arts
A group of girls learning martial arts
An Artsakh activist

During the current blockade of the Lachin corridor, women of Artsakh organized a rally at Stepanakert’s main square demanding rights for their children. Despite the blockade, martial arts develop in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. A new girl’s group has been added to the karate clubs of the republic.

