Artsakh Marks 35th Anniversary of Freedom: Stepanakert TV Reports

STEPANAKERT — In cooperation with reporters from Stepanakert, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armenian Mirror-Spectator continues to provide video news about Artsakh’s social, political, cultural, and sports affairs. The newest series of these reports informs about the 35th anniversary of the Karabakh movements, which emerged in February of 1988 with the demand of withdrawing the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region from Soviet Azerbaijan’s jurisdiction.

During the current blockade of the Lachin corridor, women of Artsakh organized a rally at Stepanakert’s main square demanding rights for their children. Despite the blockade, martial arts develop in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. A new girl’s group has been added to the karate clubs of the republic.