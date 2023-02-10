Thanking Aliyev’s Inadvertent Assistance, Artsakh Must Demand Recognition of Its Independence

Paradoxically, we may even thank Aliev for having paved the way and provided all the legal and humanitarian arguments that establish the solid legal grounds for Armenians in Armenia and Artsakh to confidently present their case today for the outright independence of Artsakh to the International Court of Justice.

As we know, at this point, Armenia has already presented to the International Court its case only for the opening of the Lachin corridor. I submit that while the latter has certainly merit in order to resolve at least temporarily the immediate humanitarian crisis of 120,000 Armenians who are suffering the increasingly life-threatening consequences of the blockade, there is the much larger and far-reaching fundamental issue of the right of Artsakh to independence at stake, which finds now suddenly a realistic path towards realization.

The Kosovo independence case, backed and endorsed by the International Court ruling in July 2010, which has been invoked by many already several times as a precedent for Artsakh, has become now a salient precedent.

The major obstacle so far to Artsakh has been the claim by Azerbaijan to its internationally protected right for territorial integrity and its hypocritical claim that Artsakh and its Armenian population can very well live and prosper within Azerbaijan as citizens of that country. Let us put to one side the well documented tragic stories of the 1980s Sumgait Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan. The ongoing brutal behavior of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the 50+ days of the current Artsakh blockade, in addition to the open implementation in Azerbaijan of his racist policy of hatred towards Armenians, offer unexpected help for, and make solidly defensible in the International Court, the case for the Artsakh population’s claim that living a tolerable free human life within Azerbaijan is for them an unquestionable impossibility.

This establishes an almost perfect parallel between the case of Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia unilaterally in February 2008, and the Artsakh case today.

Thus, it should be an urgent priority for Artsakh, while still pursuing all the processes to secure the opening of the Lachin corridor, to mobilize immediately the best of its human and legal resources to create a very high-profile task force that prepares and undertakes the official recourse to the UN’s International Court of Justice and submits an official demand for a ruling on Artsakh’s right for independence. The presence of Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan at the head of the Artsakh government is certainly expected to be an asset at this critical juncture.