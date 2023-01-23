CCAF Co-presidents Received by French President Macron

PARIS — On Monday, January 23, the co-chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), Ara Toranian and Mourad Papazian were received by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

The representatives of the 500,000 Armenians in France discussed the dramatic situation in Nagorno-Karabakh which has been under blockade by Azerbaijan since December 12 and the threats to the territorial integrity of Armenia. The co-chairs welcomed the attention given to them by Emmanuel Macron and hoped that France will play an increasingly active role in the responsibility of protecting the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.