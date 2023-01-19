Bilzerian Brothers to Host Charity Poker Tournament for COAF on Super Bowl Weekend

LAS VEGAS — Poker players from across the country will gather in Las Vegas on February 11 for a Charity Poker Tournament hosted by Adam and Dan Bilzerian in support of the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

All proceeds will go towards COAF’s work in rural Armenia, including the establishment of a Child & Family Center (CFC), which will be named in honor of the tournament’s winner. COAF’s CFCs offer children and families access to early childhood education, speech therapy, and psychosocial services, bridging the resource gap in rural communities. In 2022, the Bilzerian Foundation established a Child & Family Center in the village of Karakert, providing critical support for more than five communities in the Armavir region.

“We are so grateful for the support demonstrated by the Bilzerian family,” said COAF senior director of development, Haig Boyadjian. “Paul Bilzerian, and his sons Adam and Dan, are proud of their Armenian heritage and feel strongly about making a lasting impact for generations of Armenia’s children.”

In their quest to uplift their ancestral homeland and her people, Dan and Adam Bilzerian are determined to find new, compelling ways to bring attention to the plight of Armenians, particularly as Artsakh continues to face the stranglehold of Azerbaijan’s blockade. World-renowned poker players and businessmen, the brothers are using their influence on social media and with their family foundation to support nonprofit work in Armenia.

By partnering with COAF to host a Poker Tournament, the Bilzerian brothers are raising COAF’s visibility within their community. Both brothers will play in the Charity Tournament, giving guests the opportunity to go head-to-head with globally ranked players, within the exclusive atmosphere of Dan Bilzerian’s estate. “Our family looks forward to hosting a fun and profitable event benefiting a very worthy cause,” says Dan Bilzerian.

The deadline to register for the Bilzerian Foundation’s Charity Poker Tournament is February 1. Interested individuals are strongly encouraged to register early and online at www.coaf.org. Space is limited and the event is expected to sell out quickly.