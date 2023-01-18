Netherland Armenians Petition Dutch Parliament against Artsakh Blockade

THE HAGUE — The Federation of Armenian Organizations in the Netherlands (FAON) started 3 days of silent protest on January 17 in front of the Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) in the Hague in order to bring the attention of political and public forces to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, caused by the total blockade imposed since December 12, 2022 by the brutal regime in Azerbaijan.

During the silent protest, the delegation of FAON was received in the Parliament by the members of the Foreign Affairs committee of the Parliament headed by the Chairman of the Commission Rudmer Heerema. The FAON submitted to the commission a petition on the urgent steps to be undertaken in order to ease the deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and unblock the only road connecting 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to the outside world.

The representatives of FAON presented to the Dutch MPs present (Rudmer Heerema – VVD, Kees van der Staaij – SGP, Jasper van Dijk – SP, Raymond de Roon – PVV, Agnes Mulder – CDA, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma – D66, Derk Jan Eppink – JA21, Caroline van der Plas – BBB, Kati Piri – PvdA, Don Ceder – CU, Ruben Brekelmans – VVD, Pieter Omtzigt – Omtzigt, Tom van der Lee – GL) the dire humanitarian situation on the ground and ways to fight the obvious actions against the local indigenous population of Artsakh by Azerbaijani authorities. These are aimed at ethnic cleansing as was confessed by Azerbaijani dictator.

The FAON is grateful to members of Dutch Parliament that attended the meeting and looks forward to the debate on January 19th, where urgent actions on the unblocking the Lachin corridor will be on the agenda, also in preparing for next week meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, where this subject will also be discussed.