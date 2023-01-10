Pashinyan Casts Doubt on Russia’s Role in Armenia, Nixes CSTO Exercises

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, January 10, spoke about Russia’s presence in Armenia, maintaining that it not only does not guarantee the security of the country, but, on the contrary, “creates security threats.”

Pashinyan added that the Armenian defense minister had notified the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) headquarters in writing that in the current situation, Yerevan considers it inappropriate to conduct the organization’s exercises on the territory of Armenia. According to the Prime Minister, at least in 2023, such exercises will not be held.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added, however, that Moscow would continue the dialogue with Yerevan on “difficult matters.”

According to Pashinyan, Azerbaijan is justifying its actions by accusing Armenia and Russia of preparing joint aggressions against Azerbaijan and claiming that they are allegedly carrying out preventive actions, which he described as “absurd.”

“But this kind of talk stirs interest abroad, against the background of events in Ukraine,” he added.

“This is a fairly new statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia, I think that colleagues from the CSTO will be in touch, they will clarify the details of Armenia’s position,” Peskov said.