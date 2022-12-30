Artsakh Video News Reports

STEPANAKERT — Artsakh Public TV’s news reports provide valuable insights into life in the besieged Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, in accordance with its partnership agreement with Artsakh TV, continues to provide edited and subtitled periodic updates based on those reports.

The current video reports tell about the food and medicine shortage, a massive public rally in Stepanakert’s central square, and a development program carried out in one of Artsakh’s rural settlements. Meanwhile, the children of Artsakh still expect Santa Claus to come, although they understand that with the road to Artsakh blocked by Azerbaijanis, Santa, or Ghagand Baba, may not be able to arrive.

Please follow the video below and share your thoughts in the comments section.