Birthright Volunteer Trailblazes Occupational Therapy in Armenia’s Villages

Her work was especially impactful when you consider how several parents of children with disabilities had simply believed that their child would not be able to lead the life of a healthy, fully functioning individual. She changed that with her volunteer work proving to parents that their child can indeed “learn and have friends and be included in different ways.”

Many of the children who she worked with had simply not received the individualized support they needed to thrive.

Older teaching methods were still being used in the newly inclusive schools in the villages, creating yet another barrier to fostering an inclusive environment. Babikian brought her expertise to the forefront of Armenian education by introducing different learning styles as well as classroom modifications to guide teachers in inclusive teaching to better understand how to educate children with varying needs. The progress she made was showcased when upon her return she saw that the children she worked with were social and smiling, and their peers had welcomed them. Still, Babikian would explain later, that “there was a huge demand for more help.”

As a result of her volunteer experience, she published a book titled Occupational Therapy Guidebook to Inclusion [in Armenian]. The purpose of the book was to “give simple explanations about developmental disabilities like autism and down’s syndrome.” The book was also meant to show “ways to develop different skills using simple household items…to help with challenges like coordination or memory.”

Ultimately, Babikian wanted to leave behind a means to continue the work that was being done. With support from a Birthright Armenia Alumni Grant, Children of Armenia Fund, and World Vision Armenia, 1000 copies of her book have been donated to various schools, developmental centers, and rehabilitation clinics throughout Armenia and Artsakh. Thanks to her support and involvement, thousands of children are receiving education, socializing with peers, and being included in their community. The work she has done has fought the stigma of disability one village at a time and has highlighted that every child has the right to an education. Her work has proven that disability is just a different way of being and doing.

As a result of her efforts, thousands of teachers and caregivers have resources to support children with developmental disabilities, rehabilitation providers are receiving high quality continuing education, and people with disabilities in rural Armenia are living in more inclusive communities.