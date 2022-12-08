Turkey Defense Minister Threatens Armenia with ‘Brotherly Fist’

ANKARA (News.am) — Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar once again voiced Turkey’s perception of peace.

“Any threat or provocation against Turkey or Azerbaijan, regardless of its source, will be recognized as a common challenge to the brotherly countries,” the minister said, addressing participants of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani “Brotherhood Fist” exercises, Turkish media reported on December 6.

The Turkish minister indirectly confirmed Ankara’s participation in Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and Artsakh: “The world community witnessed our unity during 44-day war, which resulted in liberation of historical lands of Azerbaijan from long-lasting Armenian occupation.”

Akar called for closing the page of contradictions and hatred in the region and to begin building a common future based on respect for international law. “We sincerely hope that Armenia will not leave Turkey and Azerbaijan’s hand of peace unanswered,” Akar stressed, and “pointed to the importance of opening regional communications in the South Caucasus, including the Zangezur corridor.”

In fact, Akar, added that if Armenia does not allow for the creation of the “Zangezur corridor,” the country will experience a “brotherly fist.”