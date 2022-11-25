Recipe Corner: Harissa-Spiced Lamb with Glazed Eggplant and Pistachio Raita by Chef Daniel Bouloud

Photo and recipes courtesy of American Pistachio Growers

FRESNO — American Pistachio Growers (APG) is a non-profit trade association representing over 800 grower members in California, Arizona, and New Mexico. These states represent 100 percent of the domestic commercial pistachio production. Headquartered in Fresno, APG is governed by a democratically elected board of directors who are growers, and is funded entirely by growers and independent processors with the shared goal of increasing global awareness of nutritious, American-grown pistachios.

“Pistachios are one of the oldest flowering nut trees, originating in the ancient Middle East (including what is now Iran, Afghanistan, and Syria), Central Asia, and Western Asia. Archeologists found evidence of pistachios in a dig site at Jerome, near northeastern Iraq, from as early as 6750 BC. The hanging gardens of Babylon were said to have contained pistachio trees during the reign of King Merodach-Baladan about 700 BC. In Persia (modern day Iran), pistachio trade and ownership of pistachio groves meant riches and high status. Legend has it that pistachios were a favorite of the Queen of Sheba, who demanded all her land’s production for herself and her court. Through the conquests of Alexander the Great (334-323 BC), the nut reached Greece. Later, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Tiberius (First Century AD), the nut was also introduced into Italy and Spain,” says APG.

“The cultivation area of the pistachio expanded further with the spread of Islam and the resulting Arab expansion. Alongside the Crusades, the Levant trade in the Middle Ages was also widespread. The Venetian Republic, in particular, had close trade ties with Syria, one of the main cultivation areas for the pistachio. The goods reached northern and central Italy via the sea trade routes. During the 1880s, imported pistachios were popular in the United States, especially with Middle Eastern immigrants. The pistachio received further distribution through vending machines installed in underground train stations, bars, restaurants and other common locations. ‘A dozen for a nickel’ soon developed into a familiar slogan. Today the biggest producers of pistachios are Iran, the United States, China, Turkey, and Syria.”

Pistachio nuts have been used in cooking for over 2500 years. While in the ancient East they were seen as a symbol of wealth and success, today everything they are put in is considered top-notch. Pistachios are eaten fresh or roasted and are commonly incorporated into items such as granola, soups, salads, pesto, breads, pasta, cakes, cookies, puddings, ice cream, gelato, cheese, and a variety of other foods. In addition, pistachios have been used to add yellowish green coloring to confections. They are one of the lowest-calorie nuts, and are a great alternative for a healthy snack compared to calorie-dense nuts like almonds. These nuts are integral to dishes across different cultures. They often form a part of many beliefs and traditions, and become a part of meals from a simple everyday fare to lavish weddings and common funeral rituals.

Shelled, unsalted pistachios are preferred for cooking, particularly in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. The Armenian version of the wheat berry pudding ashure is called anoushabour. Since Armenians serve this pudding during Christmas and on New Year’s Eve, it is often called “Armenian Christmas Pudding.” The pudding may be accompanied by nuts such as almonds and pistachios. Pistachios are a favorite ingredient in .thespruceeats.com baklava (paklava), m’aamoul cookies, pistachio halva, and other dishes such as sauces, pâtés, and stuffings.