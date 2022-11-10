  TOP STORIES WEEK   45
 

Artur Davtyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Artur Davtyan Wins Gold in Gymnastics Championship

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LIVERPOOL, UK (Armenpress) — Armenia’s Artur Davtyan became the latest gymnast to write his name into a nation’s history books at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool with a stunning top finish in the men’s vault, the World Gymnastics Championships reports.

The Olympic bronze medalist recorded two 15-plus scores to average at 15.050 and relegate reigning champion Carlos Yulo into the silver medal spot and become Armenia’s first world gymnastics champion.

Davtyan became the second Armenian to stand on the podium in as many days following Harutyun Merdinyan’s pommel horse bronze on Saturday and he hopes their success will leave a legacy back home.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
