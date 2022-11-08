Armenian Opposition Stages Rally ‘In Support Of’ Karabakh

By Narine Ghalechian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenian opposition groups gathered thousands of supporters for a rally in Yerevan on Saturday, November 7, that they said was a demonstration of support for Nagorno-Karabakh’s right to self-determination.

The rally in Yerevan’s France Square came days after thousands of Karabakh Armenians rallied in the central square of Stepanakert on October 31 at the urging of local political groups to support their joint statement saying that the Armenian government must not unequivocally recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity through a bilateral peace treaty.

Speakers at the Yerevan rally organized by the Resistance Movement, a coalition of political parties and groups, including two opposition parliamentary blocs — Hayastan and Pativ Unem led by former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, respectively, — again accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of planning major concessions to Azerbaijan in a planned peace treaty as a result of which, they claimed, Yerevan will formally recognize Baku’s full control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

They charged that Pashinyan and his government have no mandate to make this or other major concessions to Azerbaijan that would jeopardize Karabakh Armenians’ right to self-determination and Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Member of the Hayastan parliamentary faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who has led street protests by the Resistance Movement, warned Armenian authorities against signing any document that would pave the way for Nagorno-Karabakh’s being formally recognized by Armenia as part of Azerbaijan.