After the Dust Has Settled: Reflections at the End of the Global Armenian Summit

By Arto Manoukian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator/Abaka
YEREVAN — The controversial Global Armenian Summit was held in Yerevan’s Meridian Convention Center from October 28 to 31. Due to past gatherings of the Armenian diaspora that were nearly all failures, this latest summit was subject to skepticism, followed by the refusal to participate from the two Armenian Catholicosates based in Echmiadzin and Antelias. Such a negative approach was promoted by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and its affiliates.
As per Zareh Sinanyan, High Commissioner for Diasporan Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the protocol for invitation to this summit was different from those hosted in the past. Personal invitations were issued, thus avoiding invitations to diasporan organizations.
Boycott or not, by the time the summit concluded, it had more than 600 participants from over 50 countries and around 150 speakers from 15 different countries. During its four days, participants attended 11 public presentations and 15 roundtable sessions. All were led by capable moderators. Their interventions were reasonable and directed the panels of expert speakers to cover the designated topics.