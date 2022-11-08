After the Dust Has Settled: Reflections at the End of the Global Armenian Summit

The moderator of the first roundtable, Lara Setrakian, a diasporan Armenian expat and the acting president of Apri Armenia, coined a new word, Spurkastantsi, for a diasporan Armenian expat living in Armenia, in her opening remarks.

The 15 roundtable sessions were categorized by the following topics: diaspora and advocacy; diasporan support for strengthening the security of the Republic of Armenia; diasporan soft power and the global brand; Armenia as a lifeline supporting diaspora communities in distress; Armenia as a lifestyle choice; funding and institutionalizing repatriation; the diaspora in public health and social welfare; the diaspora in science and technology; the diaspora in the development of tourism; the diaspora in education and culture; the diaspora in energy, the environment and climate; the diaspora and sustainable agriculture; supporting diasporan youth and their connection to the homeland; diasporan schools and the teaching of Armenian language and culture; Armenian studies, education and resource models.

These panel discussions were staffed by experts in their respective fields. Most were diasporan Armenians who had made Armenia their home. Scholars, scientists, businessmen, educators, specialists in various fields, and politicians from Armenia and the diaspora all had gathered in order to discuss the future of Armenia-diaspora relations.

Boycott or not, the summit has now ended. Will it be evaluated as a success or a continuation of past failed trials? Let’s examine the situation impartially. Avoiding, boycotting or approaching the event negatively serves no one. The country is at a critical point so that any efforts to involve the diaspora should be encouraged. We shouldn’t be afraid of making mistakes again and again. Sitting idle and waiting for miracles is not the path to take.

The summit was very well organized and deserves commendation. Among the positive aspects are the choice of venue and well adapted facilities; the good management and coordination; and the presence of top ministerial invitees, well versed and esteemed moderators and expert panelists. The catering services were superb, the closing ceremony fantastic and the cultural performance great.

One flaw that this participant has observed is the absence of a forum where new ideas for Armenia-diaspora ties could be brought up and analyzed. Such ideas could spur new forms of collaboration.