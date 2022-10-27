  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
43

Week

Latest articles of the week
Baked pita chips with Za'atar (Photos courtesy: https://thesaltandsweet.com/)
Recipes

Baked Pita Chips with Za’atar, Lebanese Cabbage Salad

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
40
0

This stress-free Baked Pita Chips with Za’atar recipe appears at The Salt and Sweet Kitchen food blog. The Salt and Sweet Kitchen is an outstanding online resource for the best Lebanese recipes, healthy recipes, vegetarian recipes, vegan recipes, quick meals and dessert ideas. This recipe features a simple way to use leftover pita bread. These flavorful chips make for a great mezze, snack or as an appetizer, and are perfect for all your dipping needs. If you have just 15 minutes or so, you can make this recipe with just 3 ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 pieces large pita bread (white or whole wheat): Keep pita bread with the pocket in the middle instead of separating the pita pocket, which makes for delicious, crispy, layered chips

2 tablespoons olive oil: this helps get the pita chips nice and crisp and makes the seasoning stick

3 tablespoons za’atar

Baked pita chips with Za’atar (Photos courtesy: https://thesaltandsweet.com/)

Note: Za’atar (or Zaatar), both the herb and the condiment, is popular in Algeria, Armenia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, and Turkey. Za’atar is a common Middle Eastern spice blend made from ground dried oregano, marjoram, thyme, sumac, coriander, salt and roasted sesame seeds. There is evidence that a za’atar plant was known and used in Ancient Egypt, though its ancient name has yet to be determined with certainty. The herbal plant is referred to in English as bible hyssop or Syrian oregano, but the mixture is just called za’atar. Remains of Thymbra spicata, one species used in modern za’atar preparations, were found in the tomb of Tutankhamun, and according to Dioscorides, this particular species was known to the Ancient Egyptians as saem (In this recipe, the blogger used Za’atar Road spice mix.)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

Preparation:

Here is a quick overview of the process for how to make pita chips from pita bread:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Next, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Prep pita bread: Cut whole pita bread loaf into triangles, try to have them cut into similar size pieces, so they bake evenly.

Season: Place triangular pita chips in a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with za’atar spice. Toss until evenly coated.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Bake: Arrange triangles in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place baking sheet in the oven and bake pita chips for 8-10 minutes, until golden browned and crispy. Serve the chips while they are still warm and enjoy.

For this recipe, go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/baked-pita-chips-with-zaatar/

Za’atar can also be used in marinades for grilled or roasted poultry or meats, mixed into dips, salads and egg dishes, or set on the table to be sprinkled on dishes as a bright condiment. If you make your own pita chips then you can make your own Homemade Labneh Dip, Baba Ganoush-Eggplant Dip, Homemade Hummus or Avocado Hummus to go with it. For Homemade Labneh Dip, go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/homemade-labneh-recipe/

Kept in an airtight container, baked za’atar pita chips will keep for up to a week at room temperature.

 

Here are more recipes featuring za’atar to make soon:

Za’atar Swirl Bread: https://thesaltandsweet.com/zaatar-swirl-bread/

Za’atar Manaqish: https://thesaltandsweet.com/zaatar-manaqish/

Labneh Flatbread: https://thesaltandsweet.com/labneh-flatbread/

Lebanese Cabbage Salad-Malfouf Salad (Photos courtesy: https://thesaltandsweet.com/)

Lebanese Cabbage Salad-Malfouf Salad

For something different, try this delicious, crunchy Lebanese Cabbage Salad, known as Malfouf Salad in Arabic. Think of it as the Lebanese Coleslaw – minus the mayonnaise dressing. The basic ingredients are cabbage, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and dried mint. But you can add thinly sliced cucumbers, green onions or tomatoes as well. Also, if you prefer, you can use fresh mint instead of dried.

Go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/lebanese-cabbage-salad-malfouf-salad/

For Lebanese recipes, go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/lebanese-recipes/

For salad recipes, go so: https://thesaltandsweet.com/salads/

For vegan recipes, go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/vegan/

For dessert recipes, go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/desserts/

For air fryer recipes, go to: https://thesaltandsweet.com/air-fryer-recipes/

Copyright © 2022 The Salt and Sweet Kitchen. All rights reserved.

SHARE
Previous US High School Educators Meet in Armenia to Learn About Genocide, Human Rights through GenEd
Next St. James Church Holds Fall Bazaar, Its First Since COVID
Discover more cities:
LebanonUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.