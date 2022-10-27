Baked Pita Chips with Za’atar, Lebanese Cabbage Salad

This stress-free Baked Pita Chips with Za’atar recipe appears at The Salt and Sweet Kitchen food blog. The Salt and Sweet Kitchen is an outstanding online resource for the best Lebanese recipes, healthy recipes, vegetarian recipes, vegan recipes, quick meals and dessert ideas. This recipe features a simple way to use leftover pita bread. These flavorful chips make for a great mezze, snack or as an appetizer, and are perfect for all your dipping needs. If you have just 15 minutes or so, you can make this recipe with just 3 ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 pieces large pita bread (white or whole wheat): Keep pita bread with the pocket in the middle instead of separating the pita pocket, which makes for delicious, crispy, layered chips

2 tablespoons olive oil: this helps get the pita chips nice and crisp and makes the seasoning stick

3 tablespoons za’atar

Note: Za’atar (or Zaatar), both the herb and the condiment, is popular in Algeria, Armenia, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, and Turkey. Za’atar is a common Middle Eastern spice blend made from ground dried oregano, marjoram, thyme, sumac, coriander, salt and roasted sesame seeds. There is evidence that a za’atar plant was known and used in Ancient Egypt, though its ancient name has yet to be determined with certainty. The herbal plant is referred to in English as bible hyssop or Syrian oregano, but the mixture is just called za’atar. Remains of Thymbra spicata, one species used in modern za’atar preparations, were found in the tomb of Tutankhamun, and according to Dioscorides, this particular species was known to the Ancient Egyptians as saem (In this recipe, the blogger used Za’atar Road spice mix.)