  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
Emmanuel Macron - LA FRANCOPHONIE SUMMIT
President of France Emmanuel Macron
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

France Accuses Russia of Stoking Conflict, Pledges Support for Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

PARIS (Reuters) — France’s President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia on Wednesday, October 12, of purposefully provoking the recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of an effort destabilize the Caucasus region and beyond.

The worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet countries since 2020 broke out in late September, killing more than 200 people.

Moscow, which has a defense pact with Armenia and a military base there, deployed thousands of peacekeepers to Karabakh after a ceasefire in 2020.

That reaffirmed its role as policeman and chief power broker in the volatile part of the former Soviet Union where Turkey also wields increasing influence thanks to its close alliance with Azerbaijan.

However, speaking to France 2 television, Macron said Moscow had stoked tensions in recent months in favor of Azerbaijan.

“What’s been happening on the border the last two years … 5,000 Russian soldiers are allegedly there to guarantee the border, (but) the Russians have used this conflict which dated back several centuries and played Azerbaijan’s game with Turkish complicity and came back to weaken Armenia which was once a country it was close to,” Macron said.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“You see what’s happening? It’s an effort by Russia to destabilize. It wants to create disorder in the Caucasus to destabilize all of us.”

He added, “France will not leave Armenia alone. Our values and principles cannot be bought neither with gas nor oil, said Emmanuel Macron in an interview with France 2. French President said, France has special ties with Armenia because Armenia has always fought for tolerance and peace in the region.”

France, along with the United States and Russia are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) Minsk Group that mediates over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Macron last week sat down with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel to flesh out an agreement that will see a civilian EU mission head to the countries’ border to assess the situation.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Pashinyan in Astana Takes Azerbaijan to Task
Next Two Distinguished Columnists from Yerevan Join the Mirror-Spectator
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.