Hachigian Named to State Department Post

WASHINGTON — Ambassador Nina Hachigian is returning to the Department of State as the first Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy. As Special Representative, Hachigian will also lead a newly established Unit for Subnational Diplomacy.

In an increasingly interconnected global environment, cities, municipalities, counties, and states across the United States are on the frontlines of many of our most pressing global issues, including climate change, economic justice, and democratic renewal. Hachigian will spearhead the Department’s efforts to engage local partners, foster connections among cities in the United States and abroad, develop solutions and partnerships to key issues facing local actors, and fundamentally strengthen the Department’s ties to our cities and communities.

Before rejoining the Department, Hachigian served as the first Deputy Mayor for International Affairs for the City of Los Angeles. She previously served as the second resident U.S. Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in think tanks, and on the staff of the National Security Council during the Clinton Administration.