Batchig Restaurant’s Famous Za’atar Man’ouche

BEIRUT — “There has been an Armenian presence in Lebanon for centuries. Their daily kitchen routine has become an interesting blend of these two exceptional and rich culinary traditions,” says Aline Kamakian, owner of the highly successful Batchig, who works to continually celebrate this cultural mix with her creative and traditional food and menus. “Nested in the midst of a buzzing urban environment, Batchig gathers a variety of different people who seek enriching social outings and authentic culinary experiences that feel like a mind resetting voyage.”

Aline adds: “To me, Batchig is tradition, childhood, family gatherings. Batchig is a smile, a memory, a flavor. Batchig is a delicious meal rich with stories inspired by yesteryears, travels, and secrets. Batchig is a sweet kiss from your grandmother. Batchig is the creation of dedicated and talented grandmothers who have worked in the kitchen of Mayrig for many years. They have been cutting, peeling, kneading, spicing, mixing, cooking, baking, and sharing their ideas and experiences for years, each bringing a specialty with her. It is these grandmothers that have put together a bit of their stories to create an explosion of flavors. Every item on our menu is a story. A story that has been put together by all our grandmothers, by the people who have taken the rich Armenian heritage and enriched it with their own experiences along the way. Every item tells of a different adventure across lands, from Jordan, Syria, Greece, Lebanon, Egypt, all the way to Marseilles and the lands of the Mediterranean.”

“Batchig’s menu is a bouquet of the region’s best flavors, infused with an Armenian inspiration. Batchig is, first and foremost, the fruit of one grandmother, who was the inspiration behind Mayrig. It then grew to envelop many other grandmothers, from different backgrounds and families, and in doing so, has created a new family of grandmothers cooking to their heart’s content. Just like Mayrig, Batchig is a family-run restaurant, and we are committed to tradition, taste, quality and excellence,” says Aline.

Batchig’s popular Delights Bar features a spectacular one of a kind brunch every weekend. This acclaimed restaurant serves everything from eggs and foul to knefeh and arisheh. Be sure to try their unique specialty, baked eggs over bread and their superb basterma and eggs.

“Our wood oven gives a rich, crispy touch to all our baked specialties from lahmajoun to Armenian pizzas. Our extensive mezze selection, rich salads and Lebanese-Armenian grill offer something for all tastes and for all occasions. We feature original daily dishes and deliver and cater to homes, businesses, special events, and all social occasions,” she adds.

Here’s Batchig’s savory flatbread recipe made with herbs and served warm with olives, tomatoes and mint or just as it is. Created using only a few ingredients, this delicious Man’ouche (Man’oushe or Manoushe as it’s also spelled) is a Lebanese street food, a very popular breakfast that is eaten on the go, crispy on the outside, slightly chewy on the inside, and topped with the most aromatic of spice blends — za’atar. Za’atar spice blend is practically synonymous with Middle Eastern cuisine.