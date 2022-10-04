  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
40

Week

Latest articles of the week
Gov. Gavin Newsom
Armenian GenocideCommunity

California Governor Newsom Signs Bill Making April 24 Statewide Holiday

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
80
0

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on September 30, making April 24 a California statewide holiday. The measure was spearheaded by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

Adrin Nazarian

On April 24, all community colleges and public schools throughout California will be allowed to close. State employees will be given time off with pay.

The text of the bill explains: “The Legislature finds and declares that Genocide Remembrance Day would be a day for all to reflect on past and present genocides, but especially those that have felt the impact of these atrocities and groups that have found refuge in California, including, but not limited to, the Holocaust, Holodomor, and the Genocides of the Armenian, Assyrian, Greek, Cambodian, and Rwandan communities. Genocide Remembrance Day would be observed annually on April 24, also known as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, during the week the state of California traditionally recognizes Genocide Awareness Week.”

The text further states that on April 24 or on an alternate date “public schools and educational institutions throughout this state may include exercises, funded through existing resources, remembering and honoring the many contributions that survivors of genocide have made to this country. The State Board of Education may adopt a model curriculum guide to be available for use by public schools for exercises related to Genocide Remembrance Day.”

“I am signing Assembly Bill 1801, which establishes Genocide Remembrance Day as a state holiday to be observed on April 24, and permits public schools and community colleges to close in observance of this holiday. This bill also permits state employees to utilize eight hours of vacation, annual leave, or compensating time off in lieu of receiving eight hours of personal holiday credit to observe Genocide Remembrance Day,” said Newsom in a signing statement.

“Genocide commemoration is more than a history lesson. It is a powerful tool to engage people across generations in the sanctity of human rights, the enormity of crimes, and how to prevent future atrocities. Establishing a state holiday that commemorates genocides — both past and present — provides space for groups to heal and sends a powerful signal about our California values. Importantly, California continues to lead by example, with a strong record of providing refuge to countless groups suffering through the atrocity of genocide,” Newsom added.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“I am immensely proud of the richness of diversity and backgrounds represented in our state and understand the importance of wanting to see one’s own experience reflected in state holidays. While I am signing this bill and two other bills that also mark two significant days, before increasing the number of state holidays beyond the more than a dozen already recognized, I encourage the Legislature to identify criteria to help evaluate and inform future establishment of additional state holidays,” concluded Newsom.

Said Nazarian: “I cannot thank the Governor enough for his support of this bill. As a member of a community impacted by genocide, it’s hard to describe how much this means to those of us who have endured the often intentional denial of our pain and history for so long. Today, the largest state in the union and the 5th largest economy in the world has taken a stand to annually recognize the impacts of genocide. To all those who have been lost to genocide, we remember you. To all those who live with the impacts of genocide, we stand with you.”

AB 1801 made it through the legislature unanimously and enjoyed the support of the Armenian Assembly of America, Jewish World Watch and the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region and many others who worked and testified on behalf of the bill.

The bill was then submitted to California Governor Gavin Newsom for his signature on August 31, 2022.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous EU Envoy, US Call for Probes into Videos Exacerbating Tensions Between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Next Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs Hold Fresh Talks
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.