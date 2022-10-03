  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Church service at Sourp Astvatsatsin Church in Tegher Village
Attending Divine Liturgy in Sourp Astvatsatsin Church in Tegher Village

Arto Manoukian
TEGHER, Armenia — Today, Sunday, October 2, we attended the divine liturgy at Sourp Astvatsatsin Church in the village of Tegher in Aragatsotn Province. This church dates possibly back to the 13th century. Here we lit candles, prayed and received communion with deep emotional feelings. We felt as if the holy spirit were there and we heard Vahan Tekeyan’s poem “Yegheghetsin haygagan” [The Armenian Church]. The attached video and pictures give an inkling for the faithful of the road to heaven.

St. Astvatsatsin Church in Tegher Village
