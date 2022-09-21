Recipe Corner: Cranberry Orange Breakfast Muffins

FOWLER, Calif. — Bee Sweet Citrus is a grower, packer and shipper of premium California citrus. Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, the Fowler-based company is family owned and operated, and harvests approximately 10 different citrus varieties throughout the year.

Bee Sweet Citrus sits adjacent to California Highway 99 and features state-of-the-art technology that allow its team to wash, sort and grade citrus with precision. In addition to providing families with fresh citrus year-round, the citrus company also demonstrates leadership in the areas of environmental stewardship, social sustainability and philanthropy. Committed to shaping the next generation of agricultural leaders, the company has donated an innovative packing line to the students of California State University, Fresno, and works closely with California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, Reedley College and other campuses to provide internship opportunities for students.

Over the last 35 years, Bee Sweet Citrus continues to set itself apart as a leader in produce. From installing an automatic palletizing system in its packing house to minimize manual labor, to starting construction on a brand new, state-of-the-art mandarin packing facility, the California citrus company continues to look for ways to improve its efficiency.

Bee Sweet’s diverse citrus line caters to consumers around the world. You can expect to see their product in retailers located throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and several Pacific Rim countries, including Japan.

Please try Bee Sweet’s delicious Cranberry Orange Breakfast Muffin recipe for your next breakfast, luncheon, or as a light snack, and visit their website at www.beesweetcitrus.com to learn more.

Ingredients: