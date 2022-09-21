  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
Cranberry Orange Breakfast Muffins (courtesy of Sweet Bee Citrus)
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Cranberry Orange Breakfast Muffins

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
11
0

FOWLER, Calif. — Bee Sweet Citrus is a grower, packer and shipper of premium California citrus. Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, the Fowler-based company is family owned and operated, and harvests approximately 10 different citrus varieties throughout the year.

Bee Sweet Citrus sits adjacent to California Highway 99 and features state-of-the-art technology that allow its team to wash, sort and grade citrus with precision. In addition to providing families with fresh citrus year-round, the citrus company also demonstrates leadership in the areas of environmental stewardship, social sustainability and philanthropy. Committed to shaping the next generation of agricultural leaders, the company has donated an innovative packing line to the students of California State University, Fresno, and works closely with California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, Reedley College and other campuses to provide internship opportunities for students.

Over the last 35 years, Bee Sweet Citrus continues to set itself apart as a leader in produce. From installing an automatic palletizing system in its packing house to minimize manual labor, to starting construction on a brand new, state-of-the-art mandarin packing facility, the California citrus company continues to look for ways to improve its efficiency.

Jim Marderosian, Founder and Owner of Fowler, California-based Bee Sweet Citrus

Bee Sweet’s diverse citrus line caters to consumers around the world. You can expect to see their product in retailers located throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and several Pacific Rim countries, including Japan.

Please try Bee Sweet’s delicious Cranberry Orange Breakfast Muffin recipe for your next breakfast, luncheon, or as a light snack, and visit their website at www.beesweetcitrus.com to learn more.

Ingredients:

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice from Bee Sweet Citrus Navel Oranges

Zest from 1 medium Bee Sweet Citrus Navel Orange

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cups oatmeal

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups fresh cranberries

 

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 23–25 minutes

Servings: 12

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.

In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients together.  In a second bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl and mix until everything is combined. It is okay if the batter is slightly lumpy.

Gently fold in the cranberries. Evenly distribute the batter into the cupcake liners. Bake for 23–25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the muffins comes out clean. Let muffins cool before you serve.

Direct: (559) 834-5345
Shipping: (559) 834-4214

416 E. South Ave.
Fowler, CA 93625

https://www.beesweetcitrus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BeeSweetCitrus/

https://twitter.com/BeeSweetCitrus

https://www.instagram.com/beesweetcitrus/

https://www.pinterest.com/beesweetcitrus/

For company history, go to: https://www.beesweetcitrus.com/company-history/

A grower, packer and shipper of premium California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides approximately 10 different citrus varieties to its consumers. Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.

Bee Sweet Citrus Incorporated © 2022.

 

SHARE
Previous Berlin Program Marks Centennial of Burning of Smyrna
Next Diaspora Minister Sinanyan Wants to Connect Armenia and Diaspora
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.