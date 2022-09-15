US Speaker Pelosi Going to Armenia This Weekend, According to Politico

WATERTOWN – According to a report in Politico dated September 15, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is going to visit Armenia this weekend in a show of support for the beleaguered country, accompanied by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.). Two informed sources told Politico about this trip, though her deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, refused to either confirm or deny it due to longstanding security protocols.
