  TOP STORIES WEEK   37
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
37

Week

Latest articles of the week
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

US Speaker Pelosi Going to Armenia This Weekend, According to Politico

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
101
0

WATERTOWN – According to a report in Politico dated September 15, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is going to visit Armenia this weekend in a show of support for the beleaguered country, accompanied by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.). Two informed sources told Politico about this trip, though her deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, refused to either confirm or deny it due to longstanding security protocols.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Center For Truth and Justice Makes Armenia’s Case Against Azerbaijan at United Nations
Next Tekeyan Cultural Association Pasadena-Glendale Chapter Presents Exhibition of Mike Hagopian’s Paintings and Book Presentation
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.