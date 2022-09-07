  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Brian May, left, with Garik Israelyan, right
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureInternational

STARMUS VI: Brian May awarded Stephen Hawking Medal

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

YEREVAN (Panorama) — Queen guitarist Brian May has been awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication on the sidelines of STARMUS VI.

Musician Rick Wakeman presented the award to Brian May at the official opening of the festival at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on Monday, September 5.

STARMUS is a global festival of science communication and art that brings together the most brilliant minds on the planet. Its aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers and regenerate the spirit of discovery.

The world-famous festival is associated with Stephen Hawking, Brian May, Alexei Leonov and other world-renowned names.

Rick Wakeman of the band Yes, stands next to Brian May, second from left

STARMUS was first held on the island of Tenerife (Spain) in 2011 and combines science, education, art and technologies to enhance science communication.

STARMUS festival was founded by astrophysicist Garik Israelyan and May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics, becoming a platform for world-renowned scientists, Nobel Prize laureates, astronauts, scientists and representatives of culture and art to share their experience and knowledge about the latest discoveries with the public.

Their collaboration makes it possible to highlight the problems of humanity and to hold discussions on possible solutions.

May said his dream to visit Armenia has finally come true.

“To be in Armenia is a big thrill. I have never been here and am very excited. I wish I had longer to see some of the country,” he said at a news conference on September 6.

Brian May at a press conference in Yerevan

The guitarist noted after the 1988 earthquake he was very concerned about Armenia, tying to help the country with other musicians.

“At that time I wished that I could come to Armenia, but it wasn’t possible. Now this fulfills my dream and I am very happy,” the rock legend said.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
