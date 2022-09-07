STARMUS VI: Brian May awarded Stephen Hawking Medal

YEREVAN (Panorama) — Queen guitarist Brian May has been awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication on the sidelines of STARMUS VI.

Musician Rick Wakeman presented the award to Brian May at the official opening of the festival at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex on Monday, September 5.

STARMUS is a global festival of science communication and art that brings together the most brilliant minds on the planet. Its aim is to inspire and educate the next generation of explorers and regenerate the spirit of discovery.

The world-famous festival is associated with Stephen Hawking, Brian May, Alexei Leonov and other world-renowned names.

STARMUS was first held on the island of Tenerife (Spain) in 2011 and combines science, education, art and technologies to enhance science communication.

STARMUS festival was founded by astrophysicist Garik Israelyan and May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics, becoming a platform for world-renowned scientists, Nobel Prize laureates, astronauts, scientists and representatives of culture and art to share their experience and knowledge about the latest discoveries with the public.