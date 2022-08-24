Volunteers Help Build Armenia’s Future

Leach said he had never experienced anything like that before. “It was pretty intense. It was fulfilling on the one hand, but somehow, there was also a feeling of paternalism, it somehow didn’t ‘feel right.’ It seemed ‘not right.’ I gave one woman a bag of food, and was to follow the woman into a room, if you can call it that — bricks piled up on top of each other for walls. She took my hand and thanked me, but since I couldn’t speak Armenian, I couldn’t reply. I knew what I was signing up for, but here was a woman four times my age, and I thought, I have no expertise to be doing this.”

Breaking the Language Barrier

Language, in fact, was a barrier. How did they deal with it? “We had Christina!” was Leach’s immediate response. Kew is a graduate of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School in Watertown, Mass., which offers bilingual education. In preparation for this trip, she had taken a refresher course, and, as one of three Armenian speakers in the group, together with Marina, their guide, she functioned as a translator. “It was a bit difficult with the bus driver, and the project managers,” Leach noted, “and we learned what it means to face a language barrier.”

They encountered an even more complex form of language barrier back in Yerevan. One day they accompanied a group of children with special needs on a visit to an amusement park near Victory Park. “This was a real challenge,” Leach said, “the most difficult situation as far as language was concerned; we couldn’t speak Armenian and had to rely on hand language, gestures, trying to communicate with children who already had difficulties, many of them non-verbal and distracted.” This compounded the problem of not knowing the language, and “led to an unparalleled necessity for sign language. In order to communicate at all, “to be able to ‘speak on their level,’” as Justin put it, “all we had was eye contact and moving our hands. We managed somehow, and actually succeeded in creating a bond of sorts.”

On another fun day they took children from Nork Marash, an orphanage outside Yerevan for a visit to the zoo. “The kids loved it,” Kew said. “They ranged in age from 5 to 8, and when they saw the elephants and the camels and lions, they loved it!”

Revisiting the Past

The program was packed with activities on projects designed to build a better future for Armenia and its people, providing better living standards for the aged as well as the children, the healthy as well as the disadvantaged. But it was also an educational experience for the volunteers, who had the opportunity to visit historical, religious, and cultural sites, and thereby learn about their own Armenian past.

Both Leach and Kew had visited before. Leach had been there two years ago with his family, and Kew had also visited, once a decade ago with her graduating class from St. Stephen’s, so both of them had seen the ancient sites, churches, and monasteries, Garni, Echmiadzin, and many others. On this trip, they might have seen “as many as 30 churches.”

Leach reflected on the personal impact. “It was an interesting perspective for someone like myself who has not been raised in the Armenian church; to see these religious monuments, some of them over a thousand years old, all expressing one strain of spirituality, a very humbling experience.” He is a sophomore at Emory College, studying philosophy, politics and law, as well as sociology. “I’m majoring in philosophy,” he said, “thinking of course about theology, and you know, I had the notion, ‘well I have my thoughts on everything,’ but then to be confronted by these ancient sites, 1000 years old, it’s striking in a different way.”

Kew is entering her junior year at Endicott with a major in hospitality. On this trip, she had traveled to Armenia two weeks earlier, with her sister Alex and her mother, Julia Kew, who were with the Armenian Tree Project. In addition, she toured another week on her own. “The first two weeks I toured everywhere,” she said, “then with the group toured again. For me what I took away was the sense, here are different people coming together, and the question was, how to work as a team, how to help. It wasn’t easy, considering the age group, with some kids only 15 others, 20-21, our age, but it worked out.”

Yes,” Justin agreed, “working with people in different age groups is educational, powerful. You go to Gyumri, see a lot of poverty, which is shocking poverty, but alien, somehow, you think, ‘it’s a different world’, different from America. But at the schools, with kids of a similar socio-economic status, it was a recognizable environment, we played soccer and football, and they all had phones. There were fifth-graders with phones, taking pictures, using Instagram. At the same time, there we were, giving them back packs with school supplies. As kids, you adapt, you blend in, being with them; even their clothes were familiar, ordinary, so I felt it was like people I could recognize, although they had different circumstances.”

To sum it up, Leach commented, “Though Christina and I had already visited some of these sites, including the genocide memorial and museum, the historical significance was not lost on us, and helped to put the service we were doing into perspective. The pairing of these activities (touring and service) worked nicely to contextualize the import of the country’s future success with the consequences of its history.”

