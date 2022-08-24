Armenian Authorities See No Evidence of Terrorism in Yerevan Market Blast

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenian law-enforcement authorities say they have so far found no evidence to suggest that the recent deadly explosion and fire at a popular market in Yerevan was a result of a terrorist attack.

A total of 16 people were killed and 62 others were injured when a fireworks warehouse within the premises of the Surmalu shopping center exploded on August 14.

The death toll in the incident may rise to 17 as rescuers continue to search for one missing person presumed to have been at the epicenter of the explosion.

During a weekly cabinet meeting on Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Argishti Kyaramian, the head of the Investigation Committee, to comment on whether the explosion could be a terrorist attack.

“Various theories are being considered with the framework of the criminal case,” Kyaramyan said. ”But at the moment there is no factual evidence in the case that would testify to a terrorist attack or other intentional crimes.”

Kyaramyan added that the evidence gained so far suggested that the explosion was a result of negligence.