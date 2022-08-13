Observations of the Parallel Processes of Armenia-Turkey and Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization

Well-informed sources state that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is closely following public sentiment and does not take steps that would somehow conflict with social trends. That is why despite the calls and observations heard from everywhere the Armenian authorities are in a challenging search for the ways to push forward the parallel processes of normalization.

The Armenian trade embargo on Turkish commodities effective since 2020 was lifted at the beginning of this year. Since then, the volume of trade circulation between Armenia and Turkey exceeded during the past five months 75 million dollars. It means that by the end of the year this indicator may exceed $150 million. And it is happening when Turkey has not lifted its embargo on Armenian goods imposed in May 1993. Thus, the importation of Turkish goods, interrupted because of the 44-day war, will reach the average indices of the last 29 years.

As we know, negotiations between the representatives of Armenian and Turkish diplomacy are held without preconditions. We also know that Turkey had two preconditions during earlier negotiations: Turkey expected that Armenia would abstain from demanding international recognition of the Armenian Genocide; and Armenia would make unilateral concessions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. Or, to say it otherwise, Armenia would give up guaranteeing the right of Artsakh to self-determination and recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The second condition was set by Turkey long ago though less categorically. But after the 44-day war, Turkey and Azerbaijan have become much more insistent and fastidious in their approach to the Artsakh settlement.

While in theory agreeing to speak with Armenia without preconditions, Turkey has not changed its mind on the above issues. Turkey and Azerbaijan are simply anticipating new gains this time in the field of diplomacy. They basically demand that Armenia guarantee a safe passage of their transportation means through its territory, and though there is an old highway connecting both countries and a relatively new railway through Georgia, it is of prime importance for Turkey, just as it was a hundred years ago, that the road pass through Armenia.

It is worth mentioning that according to the Batum (1918) and Alexandrapol Treaties (1920) signed after the collapse of the Russian Empire, Turkey recognized the independence of Armenia on a territory of 10 thousand sq. km. and excluded any Armenian ban or hindrance to stable communication between Turkey and Azerbaijan. It seems that these postulates of Turkish politics have not been forgotten even a century later and have not lost their topicality. It is interesting how the negotiating Armenian diplomats might present the arrangements on this issue to political circles in Armenia and especially to opposition in the diaspora.

On the Political Topicality of the 3+3 Format