Joe Manganiello Discovers Armenian Heritage

By Beth Harris

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Manganiello marveled at the years-old mysteries in his family that were solved through DNA by researchers on PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” including a revelation involving the actor’s paternal grandfather.

It was so surprising that host Henry Louis Gates Jr. had to call Manganiello with the news so he wouldn’t find out first during taping.

“My family and I had a betting pool of what it is, like what’s so bad that you can’t announce it on the episode?” Manganiello told a TV critics meeting Thursday.

Gates informed Manganiello that the man the family believed to be the actor’s paternal grandfather really wasn’t.

“My grandfather was a Black man of mixed race,” said Manganiello, who is white. “That was fascinating.”