Columbia Records Signs Armenia’s Eurovision Singer Rosa Linn

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Columbia Records has signed Armenia’s Eurovision 2022 singer Rosa Linn, whose Snap has recently been used on more than 360,000 TikTok clips, with some having millions of likes.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be able to say this but I am officially a signed artist on Columbia Records. A label that is home to so many of my idols. My life has changed quicker than I could have ever imagined,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of you who have supported a girl from a small town in the heart of Armenia, and thank you for loving and listening to Snap. I’m so happy this song has connected us all and now I am ready for the next chapter of our journey,” Rosa added.

Columbia Records, the label behind acts like BTS, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Adele and so many others, is an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment.