Triple X Frat Kef Time in Southern California Returns

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — The Orange County Chapter of the Triple X Fraternity proud to present Kef Time Southern California on Saturday, September 17. This is an Armenian cultural event that is open to the public. Kef Time Southern California will be a dinner, dance and also a fundraising evening attended by many from across the nation.

It will be held at Bagramian hall. The amazing Hagopian Kef Time legacy band with the East Coast musical accompaniment of Mal Barsamian who will be joining us playing Armenian dance favorites that were brought over from historic Armenian during the diaspora and have remained a standard at many family functions, significant events and at gatherings as this.

Kef Time has its origins back to the late 1960’s when world renowned musician Richard Hagopian and his band of musicians performed the music of the old country that was brought to the U.S. by first generation Armenian immigrants. The Kef Time band played performances, weddings, picnics, banquets, dances & events throughout the country for over 50 years creating fond memories for all who have heard them play. The Kef Time Legacy band was formed recently by Phillip and Andrew Hagopian, the grandsons of Richard Hagopian, and fellow musicians.

This event will provide an evening that our guests will remember for many years to come and perhaps one that will also yield new friendships and maybe some lifelong unions for some.

The entire community is invited to this event. To purchase tickets, visit:

https://orange-county-trex-fraternity.ticketleap.com/oc-trex-fraternity–proudly-presents-kef-time-socal