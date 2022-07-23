Founder’s Day at the Calouste Gulbenkian Center in Lisbon

LISBON — Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Pontifical Legate of the Western Europe and the Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See was invited by the Gulbenkian Foundation, to take part in the official ceremonies on the occasion of its Founder’s Day on July 20 in Lisbon.

During his visit to the Gulbenkian Foundation on that day, Archbishop Barsamian first had the opportunity to meet with one of the foundation board members, Martin Essayan (the grandson of Calouste Gulbenkian’s sister Rita) and Razmig Panossian, director of the Armenian Section of the Foundation. Then together they met the newly elected president of the foundation, Professor Antonio Feijo. During about half an hour meeting at the president’s office, Barsamian congratulated Feijo and wished him and all the board members good health to continue the important mission of the foundation. Then they spoke about their good friend the late Vartan Gregorian. Professor Feijo met with Dr. Gregorian while he was studying at Brown University and later they became good friends. After the meeting, together they walked to the gardens of the foundation and placed flowers in front of the statue of Caloust Sarkis Gulbenkian.

On the same day at 12:15 pm there was a mass at the church Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Rosario Fatima in memory of Calouste Gulbenkian. Archbishop Barsamian was invited to be present at this celebration and at the conclusion to offer remarks and prayers. In his remark Barsamian reminded the board members and the staff of the foundation of a passage from the opening pages of the Bible, from the Book of Genesis 1:27-28 : “Therefore God created humankind in His own image… God blessed them, and said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish and of the sea and the birds of the air and over every living thing.”

The archbishop reminded everyone present that this passage from the Bible testifies of the great possibilities that God gave to mankind — right from the very beginning.

He continued, saying “today, as we remember the extraordinary life and accomplishments of Calouste Sarkis Gulbenkian, we can testify that he understood this miraculous passage from the Bible.

Indeed, it shaped his credo: What might be thought to be impossible becomes possible when human ingenuity connects with the words of the Bible.