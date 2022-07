BETHLEHEM, West Bank, Palestine (Facebook page of Chancellor Fr. Koryoun Hovnan Baghdasaryan) — On July 15, US President Joe Biden visited the Armenian Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and had a meeting with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian. Patriarch Manougian thanked President Biden for his recognition of the Armenian Genocide and discussed other issues.

He presented Biden with a matching ceramic pomegranate and tray.