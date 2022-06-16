Nobel Laureate Prof. Ardem Patapoutian Visits Armenia

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Nobel Laureate Prof. Ardem Patapoutian was in Armenia this week, receiving much attention, including an honorary degree and membership in the National Academy of Science.

On June 9, the General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences elected the prominent American-Armenian molecular biologist-neurobiologist as an honorary member.

Patapoutian has made outstanding achievements in the field of molecular biology and neurophysiology. In 2021 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

Patapoutian was also named Honorary Doctor of the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU).

In his opening remarks YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan emphasized that the day is special, as the only Nobel Prize laureate of Armenian descent will deliver a speech in the hall of the century-old university.

The scholar was also named into the Advisory Board of the COBRAIN Scientific-Educational Center for Fundamental Brain Research. Two of the seven Board members are now Nobel Prize laureates.