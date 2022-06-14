France’s Armenian Youth Organization Rebuilds Schools in Armenia

By Melanie Tuyssuzian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
ALFORTVILLE, France — Mathilde is a 22-year-old French law student. Last year, Armenia was completely unknown for her when she decided to join the Armenian Youth Organization (AYO). Now, she’s going to participate for the second time in the program of this French-Armenian association.
Every July since 2007, the AYO organizes a three-week mission to rebuild schools and entertain children all around Armenia. Last year, the mission took place in Shenavan, a small village located in Lori’s region, for the renovation of a kindergarten.
For three weeks, Mathilde, the co-leader for this summer’s AYO program, has been busy finalizing the organization of the 15th annual humanitarian trip. This French student discovered the association thanks to an Armenian friend, and she was so satisfied with her first experience last summer than she’s now a full-time member of the association. Next month, with 14 other youngsters, she will be back to Shenavan to continue last summer’s mission.
Shenavan’s Revival