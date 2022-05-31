Armenian Satellite aboard SpaceX Launched

The National Academy of Sciences of Armenia (NAS) praised the move which will enable to use leading knowledge, train qualified experts and lay the foundation for new developments and technologies.

“In this context the implementation of scientific research in several areas is especially important – data processing, geolocation, image recognition and others. By involving the scientists of NAS and universities in these works, significant fundamental and applied development programs can be assigned. In the past, Armenian scientists have had great contribution in space exploration: Viktor Hambardzumyan, Artem and Abraham Alikhanyans, who conducted research in astrophysics and cosmic rays physics, Grigor Gurzadyan, who participated in the creation of the Orion-1 and Orion-2 astrophysical observatories and were engaged in planetary nebula studies. A number of important researches are being conducted in our scientific-research institutes today as well, for example the processing of data received from satellites, the issue of monitoring and neutralizing space debris etc.,” their statement said, in part.

The images made by the Armenian satellite will be used for various purposes, such as border surveillance. “The images made by the satellite will be used in Armenia for border control, prevention and management of emergency situations, preservation of the environment, including monitoring of climate change, urban development, road construction, geology and other areas,” Pashinyan said.

The launch of the first space satellite of the Republic of Armenia into the orbit of the planet Earth is an important infrastructure for the development of the sphere in the country, Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Davit Sahakyan told journalists.

“This process started a long time ago, but was most active in 2022. It is a powerful infrastructure for building a space ecosystem in the country. During the Soviet years, Armenian scientists made great achievements in this field, now, taking into account the previous experience, we try to restore the success of the past. The ecosystem is multi-layered, it involves the production of space equipment, software development, etc. Armenia has that potential,” said Sahakyan, adding that the goal is to promote the activation and development of enterprises operating in the sphere.

An important component in the development of the sector is the establishment of a satellite control center and receiving station. The Deputy Minister noted that numerous events are planned in a number of directions for the activation and development of the sphere in Armenia. There are already companies in the field that have registered results in terms of attracting tangible financial resources. They are successful not only in the Armenian market but also abroad.