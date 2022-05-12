Baku Reacts to Armenian Proposals on Peace Treaty

By Anush Mkrtchian, Tatekiv Sargsyan

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov downplayed on May 10 Armenia proposals regarding a peace treaty between the two states sought by Baku.

In March, Azerbaijan presented Armenia with five elements which it wants to be at the heart of the treaty. They include a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. The Armenian government said they are acceptable to it in principle, setting the stage for official negotiations on the issue.

Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said last week that Yerevan has also come up with its own ideas about the comprehensive peace deal. Grigoryan did not disclose the six proposals submitted to Baku. He said only that the two sides have tentatively agreed to discuss them in their planned negotiations.

“If we look at that [Armenian] document we will see that they cannot be called proposals,” Bayramov told Azerbaijani journalists. He said Yerevan simply reacted to what was proposed by the Azerbaijani side.

“I can list some of the six points of their reaction so that you conclude to what extent they can be considered proposals,” Bayramov added.