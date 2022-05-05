Ghazaryan Accompanies Film ‘My Black Heart’ to Egypt’s Ismailia International Film Festival

By Maydaa Nadar
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
CAIRO — The Ismailia-Armenian community is one of the few that has succeeded in preserving its rich culture, coupled with integration into Egyptian society. This time, an Armenian creative work was shown on Egyptian soil, with the participation of the 16-minute film “My Black Heart,” by Armenian director Garush Ghazaryan, in the Ismailia International Film Festival (IIFF) that concluded recently.
The film is about a 50-year-old resident of Yerevan called Poghos. He faces many financial problems and has been waiting for a certain occasion to get from the government a Niva car, which he wants to sell in order to pay his bills. Nevertheless, everything later dramatically changes.
It is the first time that “My Black Heart” is shown as part of a film festival in Egypt and it is the Armenian director’s first time in the country as well. Garush commented: “It was very enjoyable. The festival organized a very good and an interesting trip through Egypt. We visited the National Museum of Egypt, after which we went to the Giza Pyramids, then the Sphinx, and with all of that, it was a great pleasure to spend eight days on the shores of the Suez Canal.”
He is also the second director of the feature film “Zulali” produced in 2021 in Armenia and selected to be screened at the Port Said International Film Festival in Egypt in June.