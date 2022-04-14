Armenian Rock Band Lav Eli Launches East Coast Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The popular Armenian rock band Lav Eli this week announced a concert tour of select U.S. East Coast cities this spring. The tour will kick off in Richmond, VA on April 27, followed by performances in Washington, DC on April 28, New York, NY on April 29, Boston, MA on April 30, and conclude in Portland, ME on May 1.

Lav Eli was formed in 1996 by Vanadzor, Armenia natives Mher Manukyan and Gor Mkhitarian. Previously from the band SNACK, they picked up two members from the group ALQ in David Grigoryan and Vahe Terteryan and formed their classic lineup for a demo recording in 1997 entitled “The First Lav Album.” This limited edition cassette of two hundred units was printed in Armenia and had 21 songs — ten in English and eleven in Armenian. It became a local underground classic in the hands of kids and adults alike who craved an original Western rock sound that was homegrown and Armenian.

In 2020, Lav Eli updated its lineup, now consisting of Mher Manukyan (guitar/vocals), Gor Mkhitarian (guitar/vocals), Gor Tadevosyan (guitar/backup vocals), Tigran Voskanyan (bass), Shogher Manukyan (cello), and Vardan Paremuzyan (drums) of The Bambir. Lav Eli’s website – https://lavelimusic.com/ – features videos, photos, and more from the band, and their music is available on all major streaming services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

For this tour, Mkhitarian, who resides in North Carolina, will be joined by his bandmate Mher Manukyan, who will be traveling from Armenia. LA-based accordionist Ara Dabandjian, who has performed with Mkhitarian on his solo projects as well as with Lav Eli, will appear on this tour as a special guest. Further details on and tickets to the upcoming shows can be found at https://lavelimusic.com/shows.

The Armenian Cultural Association of Maine (ACAME), which is a presenter of Lav Eli’s concert slated for Portland, will host a virtual conversation with Mher Manukyan and Gor Mkhitarian on Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. ACAME board member Raffi DerSimonian, who is also a Portland-based musician and recording artist, will be moderating the conversation. This free program will provide music lovers of all backgrounds and cultures an opportunity to get to know the music of Lav Eli and Manukyan and Mkhitarian as professional musicians, Armenian natives, and an inspiration to thousands of music lovers across the world. Those interested in attending the April 16th virtual conversation are invited to register on the ACAME website.