Haig Avakian: ‘Today, the Diaspora Is Obsessed with Great Narratives’

Collecting lots of information about the territory of Artsakh and especially on new weapons obtained by Azerbaijan, I wrote in 2015 that “The Karabakh issue takes a new and dangerous look.” The 44-day war of 2020 proved the truth of this sentence. And many other similar things.

The language of post-professionalism is a consistent with reality. By being involved you can eliminate national exceptionalism (quite common and mandatory today) and enter the world of national experience, related to the lived life.

In your opinion, what do Armenians need today, both in Diaspora and Armenia?

The question is general, and I must avoid to observe Diaspora and Armenia in one field. But I try to make brief notices. Your question unites Armenia and Diaspora, therefore, it assumes also the relationship between the two. The main part of Diaspora is interested in the fermentations among Armenian authorities, according to Diaspora’s group interests, but the internal layers and thoughts of the society, the internal cultural directions are mainly left without respond.

On the other hand, Armenia is not interested in Diaspora. The Diaspora is almost absent in Armenia, in terms of consistency and especially involvement. There are individuals interested in Diaspora and its internal features, one of which are you. As about Diaspora issues, Tchahagir always writes on them with radical approaches. Which one can be chosen here? For example, the renunciation of modernity under the name of preservation of traditions. A question: can we say that the modern musical talents of Tigran Mansuryan or Arthur Avanesov have erased or weakened the Armenianism in Armenia? After all, they (and those similar to them in other fields) have strengthened Armenian culture. Why the works of modern Diaspora musician like Alicia Terzian are not involved in mainstream Diapora? Although her name is always remembered as an Armenian who succeeded in non-Armenian circles.

Finally, there is the eternal narrative on preservation of Armenianness (hayabahbanoum). Preservation or development of the Armenianness? By preserving, nothing is being preserved. In cultural terms Diaspora knows very little about itself. Huge productions remain unknown, or maximally turned into an encyclopedic entry. The 150th anniversary of Yervand Odian was not commemorated three years ago. Vahan Tekeyan remains in the circle of his “innocent” poems, while his articles and publicism reveal a rebellious and intelligent personality. Penyamin Tashian’s great translations of novels remain in the press scattered and unfamiliar; Shahan Berberian’s writings about aesthetics) have rarely surpassed academic summaries. In music, the works of Edgar Manas, Vagharshak Srvandztiants, Onnig Berberian, Ashot Patmagrian and many others, who have been worked in and for Diaspora, are almost absent from our stages. The literature of Vahe Oshagan is being criticized, if someone decides to remember him. Etcetera, etcetera…

Today, the Diaspora is obsessed with great narratives, forgetting itself. Great narratives are important. They unify. The great narration narrative, being importance for the pan-Diaspora, harms the realization of the Diaspora’s particularities. Each Diaspora, forgetting its own particularity, being not interested in its internal conceptual productions, literature and culture — for enhancing life, not a subject of “textbook” transmission — ceases to be a Diaspora unit.

Since Diaspora took the way of self-alienation, I do not find surprising that an International Foundation considered Western Armenian as an endangered language. I did not find surprising that an influential part of Diaspora Armenian elite representatives, praising the great narratives and especially making it an ideology, does not speak Armenian. Great Armenianness — without Armenian language.

And in the end, with what new projects will Haig Avakian make us happy in our unhappy times?

The answer will be on a purely individual level, on a self-advertising platform. The supplements of Tchahagir will be continued. There is inexhaustible material and thoughts accumulated. Articles will continue. The history of the formation of the Hunchak Party in Egypt is in the process of preparation for publishing, the archives of which I have. I also am preparing for publishing the diaries of Archbishop Mambre Sirunian, the leader of the Armenian Church in Egypt, composer Dikran Tchouhadjian’s annotated bibliography, discography of recordings of Armenian classical soloists from the beginning of the 20th century to 2010.

Almost all of my publications can be downloaded and read here: https://archive.org/details/@hav64?tab=uploads&sort=-date