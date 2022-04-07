Asya Darbinyan to Serve as Visiting Professor in Armenian Genocide Studies at Clark University

WORCESTER — Clark University’s Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies has announced that Dr. Asya Darbinyan will serve as visiting professor in Armenian Genocide Studies at the Strassler Center for the coming academic year. Having completed her PhD under the direction of Taner Akçam in 2019, she is currently a postdoctoral scholar at the Martin-Springer Institute, Department of Comparative Cultural Studies at Northern Arizona University.

Prior to this position, she was a Fellow in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Stockton University (2019-2020).

Her research and teaching expertise sit at the intersection of Armenian history, the history of the Russian Empire, genocide, refugees, and humanitarian interventions, with a focus on the agency and actions of refugees in addressing their suffering and plight. Previously, Dr. Darbinyan worked at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Yerevan, as a Senior Researcher and the Deputy Director of the museum (2008-2013). She holds M.A. and B.A. degrees in International Relations from Yerevan State University.