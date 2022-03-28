The damage to the school from the war caused a shift in priorities and additional supply needs for the school. The Knights of Vartan tripled funding from 2019 to 2021 to quickly restore safe transportation for the students living in the surrounding villages to attend vocational school. Funds were provided to construct a metal fence along the perimeter of the school property and install a new highway road sign at the entrance to the school. The perimeter fence and LED lighting on the entrance road sign are solar-powered, so the school perimeter stays lit. A new generator was purchased to provide a backup internal power source in the event of a power outage. ArmeniaTools4Schools donated $5,000 to buy equipment, furniture, computers, tools, and supplies for the metalworking, carpentry, machine repair, sewing, hair styling, and culinary departments. ‘It is a miracle the Armenians protected Martuni and survived continuous Azeri attacks during October 2020. We hope that the new metal fence and solar lighting to the school property will deter future artillery and drone attacks on the school by marking this property as a civilian government facility’ said Jacob Bournazian, a regional representative for the Knights of Vartan, and the initiator of the Vladik Khatchadourian Vocational School project.

The new equipment and tools provide the means for students to learn by hands-on training from professional instructors in the trade departments. “The work of Armenia Tools4Schools along with the Knights of Vartan should inspire others to assist in our homeland in a manner that not only offers assistance today but in a manner that will generate benefits into the future”, said Steven R. Adams, Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan.

‘This generous donation from the Knights of Vartan and Armenia Tools4Schools gave us hope and faith. The school, being damaged during the 44-day war, not only would get back on its normal course, but also enabled the education and preparation of professional specialists in our country for a better future’ said Artak Sargsyan, director of the school.

The Knights of Vartan also provided $25,000 in funding in 2021 to start small businesses in the villages in the Martuni province. Presentations were coordinated with local officials and meetings held with people during the summer in the 10 villages that surround the town of Martuni. 36 applications were received, and 5 individuals were selected to start new businesses. Tools and equipment were purchased for the businesses. The owners are responsible for 20% of the costs including building renovation and site clearing. By November, 2021, 3 greenhouses for small scale local food production were opened for business in three towns, a hair salon in Taghavard, vodka production distillery in Hatsi, and a shoe repair business in Martuni all opened in November. All the businesses are prospering in 2022 and supporting families. A coordinated small business development program is needed to replace the welfare-based aid that the Armenian government and other non-profit organizations are providing refugees said Jake Bournazian of the Knights of Vartan, initiator of this project. As we fund the opening of more small businesses, we help re-build a middle class in these rural agricultural communities. The improvements we are doing at the vocational school will be realized in the villages as graduating students learn how to use new agricultural greenhouse technologies and transition from a livestock based agricultural economy, said George Bournazian, president of Armenia Tools4schools.

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based the United States with 22 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world. For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org.

