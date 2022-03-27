Junior Middleweight Artem Oganesyan Stops Stephen Danyo in Five

By Anson Wainwright

MONTREAL(ringtv.com) — Rising junior middleweight Artem Oganesyan got off the canvas to score a fifth round stoppage over Stephen Danyo to claim the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title at Montreal Casino, Montreal.

At the very beginning of the fight, Danyo surprised Oganesyan, dropping him with a two-punch combination. Oganesyan appeared more embarrassed than hurt and rebounded well.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Oganesyan, who moved to Canada two months ago, hurt Danyo twice in the second round but knew he couldn’t jump on his opponent and was careful about picking his shots.

The assault continued in Round 3. A combination sent Danyo stumbling and he landed on the ropes, his head slipping under the top rope. Referee Alain Villeneuve issued a count.

Oganesyan continued to dominate his Dutch opponent, hurting him. Danyo appeared to be breaking down but was covering up well.