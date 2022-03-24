Inspiring 37th Anniversary Concert of Musical Armenia Takes Place at Carnegie Hall

By Florence Avakian
NEW YORK — To a full house at the Weill Hall of Carnegie Hall, the 37th anniversary concert of the Armenian Prelacy’s Musical Armenia was celebrated on Sunday afternoon, March 6, with four outstanding artists performing — composer and pianist Tatev Amiryan, singer Anna Hayrapetyan, cellist Laura Navasardian and pianist Lilit Navasardian.
This year’s event was organized by the Eastern Armenian Prelacy Ladies Guild, the Musical Armenia Committee and generous patrons. The annual tribute which was initiated by Archbishop Mesrob Ashjian in 1982, has launched several musical careers onto the world stage.
In his moving message, Prelate of the Eastern Armenian Prelacy Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, who has always encouraged and furthered Armenian culture, emphasized the universality and understanding of music to all. “Perhaps, it is music in a sublime way that has a universal force that has given a colossus’ voice like Komitas or Aram Khachaturian to even a small nation” like Armenia.
“Perseverance,” the Prelate continued, “is perhaps one of the most underrated measures of success. As Musical Armenia begins its fifth decade, we look back with humble joy at our achievement and look forward with optimism and resolve to continue promoting our youthful talents.”
Composer and pianist Tatev Amiryan, dressed in a flowing burgundy colored gown, warmly welcomed the large crowd on behalf of Archbishop Tanielian who was unable to be present. Representing the Prelate was the Prelacy Vicar, Very Rev. Sahag Yemishian.