Armenian, Turkish Foreign Minister Meet; Paylan Expresses Delight

ANKARA (Bianet) — Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakır MP Garo Paylan has welcomed the meeting of Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey on Saturday, March 12.

After the meeting was held, Çavuşoğlu said that “it was a very efficient and constructive meeting” and recalled that special envoys have been appointed as part of the normalization process.

He also shared the following message on Twitter: “As reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), Çavuşoğlu commented on this meeting with Mirzoyan at the closing speech of the Forum.”

Çavuşoğlu stated that Armenia’s Foreign Minister “voiced Yerevan’s willingness to launch peace talks with Azerbaijan,” underlining that “both Turkey and Azerbaijan are keen on the stability of the region”. Çavuşoğlu added that “Armenia should respond to this position.”

“We are not talking about a conflict, a dispute, a mediation. Everyone, of course, should do their part for the stability of the region,” he noted.

Emphasizing that “Turkey supports all steps to be taken between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Çavuşoğlu further noted that “Ankara also supports the projects they agree to implement as soon as possible.”