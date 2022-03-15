EU ‘Concerned’ Over Disrupted Gas Supply, Shootings In Nagorno-Karabakh

By Siranuysh Gevorgian

TBILISI (RFE/RL) — The European Union (EU) is concerned over the latest ceasefire violations and the disruption of natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, a senior diplomat has told RFE / RL’s Armenian Service.

Toivo Klaar, the EU’s special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, said on March 14 that these issues “will certainly be on the agenda” of his meetings in Yerevan where he has arrived to engage “in another series of high-level consultations. “

“The latest developments on the ground are indeed very worrying. I have had numerous conversations with representatives of both Yerevan and Baku over the past days on these issues. Obviously, these developments are of concern to the EU. It would be essential that the gas pipeline is repaired as soon as possible and that the shootings stop, “Klaar said.

The EU envoy also posted a message on Twitter, saying: “Back in Yerevan for two days of meetings. As the international environment has become more tense, the EU is more than ever committed to the goal of a peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus. “

For nearly a week now ethnic Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have been deprived of natural gas as the gas pipeline through which the fuel is supplied to the region from Armenia was damaged at a section passing through territory that has been controlled by Azerbaijan after the 2020 war. Authorities in Stepanakert accuse Azerbaijan of not allowing Nagorno-Karabakh maintenance workers to approach and repair the damaged pipeline to restore gas supplies vital for heating homes in Stepanakert and elsewhere in Nagorno-Karabakh amid subzero temperatures.