Composer Hayg Boyadjian’s Watercolors on Display at Gallery

BEDFORD, Mass. — Lexington-based Grammy Award nominee composer Hayg Boyadjian, apart from being a composer whose compositions have been performed around the world, is also a painter. The Great Road Gallery and Framing at 363 Great Road is exhibiting six watercolors of Boyadjian for a month, after which they will be exhibited at a gallery in Cambridge.

The Bedford gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Monday and Sunday.

A number of Boyadjian’s visual art can also be seen on his website (www.haygboyadjian.com) on the Art page. Boyadjian’s visual art has been called “whimsical”, in them he has his own unique style, as it is also in his music. His music and his visual art are two sides of a coin, they are related. Boyadjian uses notes chosen very carefully, instruments (sometimes at requests given by others) also play an important role to achieve conveying to the listener a certain mood or impression, in the same way he uses colors and shapes (lines) to convey to the viewer of the painting or drawing again a certain mood or impression. These choices in both music and paintings will be instrumental in servitude of what the message will be to the listener or the viewer. The creator can offer to a certain degree a guide. For example. wanting a peaceful moment in a music composition, we will use consonant sounds, this will be translated in the painting by using colors and forms that blend with each other like pink and yellow. If we want tension, drama we will use in music dissonances (a good example is the opera Tristan and Isolde by Wagner, in the painting we would use clashing colors like black and white or a strong red and a pale green and opposite forms like jagged lines and round lines, squares and circles, etc.